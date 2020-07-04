Ever heard of a gold-plated hotel with bathtub and coffee cups made of 24-carat gold? It even has a gold-plated infinity pool on the roof. The five-star hotel, which claims to be the first property in the world clad in gold tiles, took 11 years to build.

The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital. The 400-room, 25-storey property will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand. Prices start at £250 a night for rooms, or there are apartments to rent costing from £5,200 per square metre.

This is a five star hotel with 25 storeys and 400 rooms. About 54 thousand square feet of gold plated tiles have been installed on the outer walls of the hotel. The dress code of the hotel staff has also been kept red and golden. The furniture kept in the lobby has filigree work done to give a feeling of golden hotel.

All accessories ranging from bathtub, sink, shower to the washroom are golden. Gold plating has also been done on furniture in the bedroom.

The Infinity Pool is built on the roof. The beautiful view of Hanoi city can be seen. The infinity pool on the hotel’s roof is clad in gold tiles. On the first day, it was successful to attract many guests showed their interest. Many people were also seen taking pictures.

Construction of this hotel started in the year 2009. Flats have also been built on the upper floor of the hotel. If someone wants to take flats for himself, he can also take it.

It is said that gold reduces mental stress. That’s why hotel management has used gold plating so much. A one-night stay in a double bedroom suite is about 75 thousand rupees. At the same time, the initial rent for hotel rooms is around 20 thousand rupees.

