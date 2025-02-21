Tulsi, a village near Raipur in Chhattisgarh, has earned the title of India’s ‘village of YouTubers,’ with a significant portion of its population making a living by creating content on YouTube. Out of 4,000 residents, nearly 1,000 men, women, and children actively upload videos, generating substantial income and transforming the local economy.

Tulsi’s content creators are united by one guiding principle- All their videos must be family-friendly. Their videos often feature contemporary takes on traditional themes.

Content creators start with brainstorming ideas, followed by scriptwriting, acting, and camera work. Once the script is ready, screening is done for roles, with many initial actors coming from the village’s Ramlila mandlis.

Also Read: Odisha govt to set up EV charging stations at 100 places

The rise of YouTube in Tulsi began in 2018 with the launch of Being Chhattisgarhiya, a channel showcasing everyday rural life. Today, it has over 125,000 subscribers and has amassed more than 260 million views. Beyond financial success, villagers say YouTube has also driven social change, giving them a platform to share their culture and stories with the world.