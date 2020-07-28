Mosquitoes are harmful insects that live by sucking the blood of humans or other animals. It is believed that only female mosquitoes suck blood, not male mosquitoes.

Often mosquitoes suck blood and then they fly away, but have you ever thought about why mosquitoes drink the blood of humans? How did they get this habit? Earlier scientists also did not know the answer to this question, but now they have found the answer, which is very surprising.

You will be surprised to know that earlier mosquitoes did not drink blood. There is a gradual change that they undergo following which they tend to suck human blood.

First of all, let us tell you that there are many species of mosquitoes worldwide. One of them is the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. There are also many species of this mosquito. Because of this zika virus spreads and also the cause of dengue and yellow fever.

Scientists at Princeton University in New Jersey studied these mosquitoes and came to the conclusion that mosquitoes of all species do not drink blood, but many of them eat and drink other things to survive. This report appeared in a magazine called New Scientist.

According to reports, Noah Rose, a researcher at Princeton University, says that until now no one had researched mosquito food, but we did. We first took Aedes aegypti mosquito eggs from some places in Africa and then waited for the mosquitoes to come out of those eggs. We then left those mosquitoes on humans and other animals inside closed compartments in the laboratory to understand what the method of drinking their blood was. During this time we came to know that the food of different species of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes was completely different.

A researcher said that this proves that not all mosquitoes drink blood. He says that where there is excess heat or the area remains dry, there is usually a shortage of water. In such a situation mosquitoes need moisture for breeding. To meet this moisture requirement, mosquitoes start drinking the blood of humans or other animals.

In the report published in New Scientist, it has been said that this change has occurred in thousands of years for drinking blood inside mosquitoes. Where water accumulates, mosquitoes have no problem breeding, but as soon as they start feeling scarcity of water, they start sucking the blood of humans or other organisms. This means that mosquitoes drink blood to meet the lack of water.