Bhadrak: He is a popular and well-known face in the whole of Bhadrak and neighbouring districts. His voice mesmerised large crowds for hours at a time. But with the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown that came with it singer Kumar Gautam’s life has undergone a rapid transformation. For Kumar Gautam it is all about survival now. And to do that, he is selling fish at a market in Bant town of the district.

Gautam’s entire family is dependent on his earnings. Also he has to pay house rent and electricity bills. All these things need money. However, the lockdown has completely snapped Gautam’s source of income. Shows have been cancelled and there are no hopes of musical events in the near future also. No one knows when events will again be held as public gatherings have been completely banned. With nowhere to turn to, Gautam has turned fish vendor.

“It has been over two months since I have performed in any show. The income I had from singing has stopped completely. But I have to meet social as well as family obligations. A large number of people are dependent on me. So I am selling fish to earn some money. I feel embarrassed, but I have no other option,” Gautam said.

Gautam had formed the musical group ‘Sangit Samrat’. It had 30-odd members. They were all part of Gautam’s shows. Without any work, some of them are now income-less while others are doing menial chores to earn a living.

The last show Gautam organised was in mid-march. “Since then there has only been a vast emptiness,” Gautam said with emotion choking his voice.

“We were shocked to see Gautam selling fishes at the Bant market. But then he is making an honest effort to provide to square meals to his family. It is certainly laudable… his act,” said locals.

PNN