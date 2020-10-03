Khurda: Long two years after losing her son, a woman of Sunapali village under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district is excited to meet her ten years old son.

Ever since she met her son through video conferencing, celebrations have begun in the family with friends and relatives visiting.

However, the child has not been handed over to his family as yet. Sambalpur child welfare committee may hand the child over to his family at any time Saturday or Sunday after completion of some legal formalities.

According to a source, police had rescued the child from Banapur Bazaar in Khurda district and handed him over to the child welfare committee (CWC). The child was then eight years old.

Following the direction of the CWC, the boy was sent to a child care centre in Bhubaneswar. Despite all efforts there, the child could not give any information regarding his house or village. He could only utter his and his mother’s name as Babloo and Laxmi Munda respectively.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Banishree Pattanayak says since the child failed to say anything about his address. The DCPO, meanwhile, started a process to get him adopted.

“Giving a last try, the child was recently once again asked about his address. Fortunately, it was then the child could say that his village is Sunapali area under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur,” she adds.

Back in Sunapali village, the distressed family had lodged a missing report at Dhanupali police station.

After coming to know about his village, the administration contacted Dhanupali police station. The police brought both Babloo and Laxmi face to face through video conferencing. Seeing each other after a long gap, they both cried and expressed their eagerness to get reunited.

Meanwhile, the administration took Babloo to Sambalpur in a car and has handed him over to Sambalpur CWC.

According to DCPO Pattanayak, Babloo will be handed over to his family once all the legal formalities have been completed.

