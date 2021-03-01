Mumbai: After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is in a celebratory mood.

In the reality show’s finale, Rahul Vaidya ended as the first runner-up and Nikki Tamboli became the second runner-up.

Rubina got prize money of Rs 35 lakh along with a trophy. Do you want to know what Rubina is going to do with this amount?

According to reports, Rubina plans to provide electricity to her village so that people can lead a comfortable life.

According to the report, Rubina wants to spend a lot of money for basic amenities like electricity and water in the village so that her village can progress and the people there can lead an easier life.

Everyone knows how much Rubina loves Himachal Pradesh. In a recently shared video, Rubina can be seen doing Nati dance on a Himachali folk song. She can be seen wearing a black dress with jutis in the video. She completed her look with a broad belt.

Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla had mentioned that they participated in the show as they wanted to give a second chance to their relationship.