Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek, lovingly called Junior Bachchan, turns a year old today. Abhishek who made his acting debut in 2000 with J. P. Dutta’s war film Refugee, got his first commercial successes with the 2004 action films Dhoom and Run.

On the occasion of his birthday let us tell you about his love life. Let us know how he won the heart of the Miss World Aishwarya Rai and proposed her.

The couple is one of the ideal couple in the Hindi film industry. Both love each other very much even after so many years of marriage. Prior to Aish, Abhishek and actress Karisma Kapoor had announced their engagement. But, engagement was called off in January 2003.

Later he married Dhai Akshar Prem Ke actress Aishwarya Rai.

According to sources, Junior Bachchan fell in love with Aishwarya Rai while filming for Dhoom 2 though they had appeared in a couple of movies earlier. Being the silent type, he held his feelings for quite some time before finally popping out the question of his life.

During an interview, Aishwarya revealed how Abhishek proposed her. Aish said, “Abhishek used one of the prop rings from the film in a hotel in New York before the release of the film Guru. During this, he went on his knees and took out his heart. It all looked like a Hollywood scene to me.”

“I was overwhelmed with the proposal and instantly said yes!”

“I enjoy watching soccer on sports channels with Abhishek, just hanging. It surprised him initially that I preferred to watch sports rather than romantic comedies. But I have always preferred to hang out with the guys. I am not a part of the Bollywood girlie gangs. Don’t get me wrong, but I can’t see myself saying stuff like, ‘Hey babes, love your bag’,” Aishwarya added.