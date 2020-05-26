Did you know that adding milk to tea ends its benefits and can harm your health in many ways?

Tea without milk can be very beneficial for your heart’s health. It is better to consume tea without milk i.e. black tea.

Tea without milk is beneficial and adding much sugar in tea is also bad. Tea has anti-inflammatory properties, which can protect you from dangerous diseases like cancer, but milk tea can be harmful for you which has been proved in many studies. Researchers say that adding milk to tea alters the biological activity of the elements present in the tea and destroys its positive effects.

Constipation

Consuming too much tea can cause constipation. A chemical called theophylline in tea can help detoxify your body. However, too much theophylline can make you a victim of de-hydration, which can also cause excessive constipation.

Less sleep

Tea contains caffeine. Drinking more than two cups of tea a day can cause sleep sickness. Sleep sickness is considered one of the most common side effects of milk and sugar tea. Milk tea can also disrupt your mental health. It works to increase anxiety, tension and restlessness.

Harmful for skin

Drinking too much tea can cause skin problems. Pimples are another major side effect of drinking milk tea. When tea is consumed in small amounts, it can help to detoxify your body. Excess intake of tea can generate excessive heat and cause imbalance in body chemicals. This causes pimples on the face.

Gas

Too much milk tea can cause flatulence. Adding milk to tea can also make the situation dangerous because milk and caffeine work to increase gas production. At the same time, many studies have said that drinking tea and milk together can hinder the absorption of essential nutrients in the body. Too much tea can cause iron and zinc deficiency