Washington: US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B. Incidentally the H-1B visa is the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. A media report here has said that visas may be suspended in view of the massive unemployment in America. The unemployment has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed suspension could extend into the government’s new fiscal year beginning October 1, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reported Thursday. It quoted unnamed administration officials. “That could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted. However, visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected,” the daily reported.

Such a decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs. They are all going back home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House, however, said that no final decision has been made and the administration is considering various proposals. “The administration is currently evaluating a wide range of options, formulated by career experts. The move is to protect American workers and job seekers especially disadvantaged and underserved citizens. However, no final decisions of any kind has been made,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

In addition to the H-1B visas, the suspension could apply to the H-2B visa for short-term seasonal workers. Other categories that may be suspended are the J-1 visa for short-term workers and the L-1 visa for internal company transfers.

Meanwhile, the US Chambers of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue wrote a letter Thursday to Trump. He expressed concern over his reported move on temporary work visas.

“As the economy rebounds, American businesses will need assurances that they can meet all their workforce needs. To that end, it is crucial that they have access to talent both domestically and from around the world,” Donohue wrote in a letter to Trump.

According to ‘The Hill’ newspaper, Donohue said that American businesses need L-1 visa holders. These are given to people, who have a work visa valid for a relatively short amount of time, for necessary expertise. He noted the importance of H-1B visa holders, who have a work visa valid for multiple years. They work in various industries, including technology, accounting and manufacturers, the newspaper said.

“Policies that would, for example, impose wide-ranging bans on the entry of non-immigrant workers or impose burdensome new regulatory requirements on businesses that employ foreign nationals would undermine that access to talent and in the process, undercut our economy’s ability to grow and create jobs,” Donohue added.