New Delhi: The daily battle against coronavirus is indeed an arduous one stretching into long hours. Doctors and nurses in COVID-19 hospitals do not get a moment’s respite. By the time they finish their shift, the doctors and nurses are dog tired. So how do they cope with the tremendous stress and anxiety that comes with their critical jobs?

Modes of relaxation

Well some of them do yoga routines while some listen to music. Others indulge in reading – from literature to holy books.

Senior doctor VK Verma, works at the Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. He performs his day by performing ‘pranayanams’ and a few other ‘asanas’ before heading to work every day.

Finding solace in Bible

For Dolly Massey, a senior nurse at a Max hospital here, the Bible is her constant companion. She said that the calm keeps her ‘calm amid this storm’.

“I keep a pocket Bible in my bag all the time and even an e-Bible on my mobile phone,” Massey said. “I read Psalms and texts from the holy book during breaks, and before and after finishing work. It keeps me anchored, mentally and physically,” the senior nurse added.

The 27-year-old said she never felt afraid even in the beginning when coronavirus had just come. She still however, a little perturbed that the number of cases and deaths are increasing. “But now, I’m a little bit afraid that I might get infected too,” Massey stated.

Delhi-born Massey hails from Dehradun. She has been working with the Max Smart Hospital for the past four years.

Serving humanity

The heathcare workers including doctors are at a very high risk of contracting the infection. This is because they are on the frontline of this COVID-19 war, said Kumud Bharti. She is a senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital. So far 500 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi.

“Doctors are taking precautions with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves and other measures. We know our duty to serve humanity in such situations. However, doctors after all, are also humans,” Dr Bharti said.

The LNJP Hospital, run by the Delhi government, is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Hundreds of coronavirus patients are currently admitted there. A senior technical supervisor who worked in the operation theatre at the hospital, had recently died of COVID-19.

“We keep hearing about doctors getting infected by COVID-19, so that fear is inside us too, who are serving. But, we have to do our job, taking the utmost precautions that we can,” Dr Bharti said.

Lending a comforting hand

Vikas Maurya, director, pulmonology and sleep disorders department at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh also admitted to being afraid. “The virus had just hit the country in the initial days. There was a bit of fear in going near patients. But, then, serving humanity is our job. We actually now allow COVID-19 patients to hold our hands for comfort. I even pat on their shoulder sometimes, motivating them to think positive and fight the disease,” said Maurya.

Maurya said high-quality PPE kits in enough numbers already bring a lot of ease to their minds. Asked how he keeps himself relaxed, Maurya said listening to music, watching some shows on TV. At other times I unwind by reading books.”

Living with apprehension

Verma meanwhile remains apprehensive. “Every day, I think, I might be carrying infection to my family,” said Verma. “I don’t allow my family members to eat with me. After returning from the hospital and taking a bath, I spend most of the time in the drawing room. I read a book then,” he added.

Agencies