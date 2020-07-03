Mumbai: Hindi film industry celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Farah Khan took to social media to mourn the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. The veteran choreographer passed away following a massive heart attack here on Friday morning. Saroj Khan had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19.

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan was fondly called as ‘Masterji’ in the industry. She has choreographer over 2000 songs. Her recent work includes ‘Tabaah ho gaye’ in last year’s Kalank, picturised on Madhuri Dixit.

Here’s what the celebrities have written on the social media platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3582 – Prayers… haath jude hai, mann ashant.

Akshay Kumar: Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.

Kunal Kohli: Hindi cinema has lost its adaa #Saroj Khan.

Farah Khan: Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #Saroj Khan

Genelia Deshmukh: RIP Saroji… I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you… Prayers and Strength to the Family. #SarojKhan

Riteish Deshmukh: Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry and film lovers. Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single-handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Woke up to the news that Saroj Khan is no more with us. Most talented trendsetter choreographer of Film industry, My condolences to her family members & admirers. We will miss you. #RIP

Sayani Gupta: You will live on Saroj Khan. Only a regret will remain… for not having had a chance to dance with you. Thank you for the adaah #SarojKhan.

Anubhav Sinha: Kya masterji? What a loss… a legend, a star and era Sarojji. This is such a ridiculous year. #SarojKhan. ‘

Rakulpreet Singh: 2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing at least one song choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to Indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family.

Hansika Motwane: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me, when you told me ‘beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want’. Grew up watching your choreography. This year has taken away way too much. Broken heart May your her soul rest in peace.

Remo D’Souza: “#RIP Saroji, you will be missed… Big loss to dance fraternity.”

Taapsee Pannu: “At least I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight… real tight. We lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever and ever,”.

Nimrat Kaur: “Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another…#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji”

Tamannaah Bhatia: Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji. You are truly irreplaceable.

Sanjay Gupta: The first song I conceived TAMMA TAMMA LOGE to DIL DIL DIL the first song of my debut film AATISH were choreographed by the legendary Saroj Khan. Learnt so much from her. RIP Saroj Ji and keep smiling like you always did.

