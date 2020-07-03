Mumbai: Renowned choreographer of the Hindi film industry Saroj Khan died early Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. Saroj Khan will always be remembered for the number of dance numbers she produced.

The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema. She was not keeping well for some time. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result. “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani said.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including ‘Dola Re Dola’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and ‘Ye Ishq Haaye’ from Jab We Met in 2007.

Saroj last choreographed for ‘Tabaah Hogaye’, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.