Mumbai: Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the festival of colours with friends and family members.

Keeping the celebrations low-key, Kareena spent the day with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur, and close family members. She shared a video of herself sporting a smudge of pink on her face, saying: “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” She also posted a picture of Taimur dressed in a white kurta.

“Looks like pink is his colour too,” she said.

Karisma had fun with her children, and posted a snapshot with her children. She can be seen throwing water balloons with her kids at her apartment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Holi celebration was all about traditions she shared glimpses of her family’s Holi puja.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas’ Holi was also a family affair in Pune.

“We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally,” Priyanka shared on Instagram, adding: “Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

Sunny Leone and Mira Rajput Kapoor were spotted partying with friends with husband Shahid Kapoor’s initials painted onto her neck. Going down the natural route, Sara and Dia Mirza celebrated with flower petals instead of chemical-laced colours.

Varun Dhawan was spotted with ladylove Natasha Dalal as they celebrated Holi together this year. Varun wore a T-shirt with ‘Made In India’ written on it and denim, while Natasha wore a multi-coloured top with shorts and slippers.

Cricketer Hardik Panday took to Instagram to share pictures of Holi celebrations. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya.

Sharing a click of Inaaya from a Holi party, Kunal wrote on Instagram: “Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friend’s holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours.”

Veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback Holi photographs.