Los Angeles: Chris Evans, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and Natalie Portman were among several Hollywood personalities who cheered Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory as the US President and Vice- President. They said the long-awaited process of healing has finally begun for the US. Joe Biden triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump Saturday in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election. Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, became the first ever woman vice-president-elect of the United States.

Evans, a vocal Trump critic, took to Instagram and wrote Biden and Harris’ win was a ‘special day’. “Great work, America. I’m proud of you. #CharacterMatters,” the Captain America star wrote.

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and extended his congratulations to the duo. “I say this after every election. I’ll repeat it now because some people need to hear it more than ever. I’m rooting for you, because your success is the country’s success,” the 73-year-old star wrote.

See link https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1325136826303082498

At 77, Democrat Biden became the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House. He will be the 46th president of the United States. Meanwhile, Harris, aged 56, would also be the country’s first Indian-origin, first Black and first African-American vice-president of the US.

Actor-comedian Louis-Dreyfus, had played ‘Selina Meyer’, a fictional Vice-President of US in the award winning comedy ‘Veep’. She He said Harris has scripted history. “Madam Vice-President is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris,” she said.

Actor-writer Kaling is also of Indian origin. She posted a picture of Harris and captioned, “crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us’.”

Portman said with the results, citizens can ‘breathe again for democracy’. She also celebrated Harris’ historic, but long overdue achievement.

“I am so grateful for the millions of people who voted for love and sanity and justice. I am so grateful for our children. And now I’m looking forward to being part of the necessary work we’ll have to put in to our communities. This has to be done to get over these painful times,” Portman said.

Actor-producer Charlize Theron said Harris’ victory was an ‘immensely proud’ moment for her, both, as a woman and a mother. “I can look at my kids and finally tell them they live in a country that has chosen character and humanity over hate,” Theron said.

Actor Halle Berry said she was ‘overwhelmed’ with the historic win. It reminded her of the power of democracy. “So very proud of #KamalaHarris and for what her victory means for women around the world,” Berry said.

Reese Witherspoon echoed a similar sentiment and called the duo’s win as a ‘monumental day’. The Big Little Lies star said the results mirrored how far women have come in America. She acknowledged all those who laid the path for the revolution.

“Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings. They paved the way for a woman to finally be Vice-President of the United States makes me so emotional. Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation… dream big. Anything is possible,” Witherspoon said in a tweet.

Popstar Lady Gaga shared a photo with Biden on Instagram. She wrote that by electing the duo, America displayed to the world one of the ‘greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen’.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the first female VP elected to the White House,” Gaga wrote.

Frozen star Josh Gad posted multiple tweets. He said he has never been relieved and simultaneously ‘addled with lingering stomach cramps’. “This week was the longest year of my life. Thank you @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for bringing light into the darkness,” he said. In another tweet, Gad wrote, “The National nightmare is over.”

See link: https://twitter.com/murphymike/status/1325261711775993856

Pakistani-American actor-comic Kumail Nanjiani said his happiness knows no bounds. “How does it keep feeling better? The morning started off GREAT! But the joy just keeps coming in waves, making me feel lighter & lighter. It feels impossible to feel any happier, yet here I am, feeling happier w each moment. I’m happier now than when I started typing this tweet! (sic),” he tweeted.

Trump, a Republican, was playing golf in Virginia when major media outlets called the race. He is now the first incumbent president to lose re-election bid after George HW Bush in 1992.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau took on Trump in a sarcastic tweet and congratulated him for creating history. “The first one-term president in thirty years. The only one to lose the popular vote twice. Congrats on making history, @realDonaldTrump,” the Iron Man director wrote.

Biden and Harris would be sworn in June 20, 2021 as the President and Vice-President of the US.