Mumbai: Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan called the Hindi cinema superstar the best dad in the world on his 47th birthday Sunday.

Sussanne took to her verified Instagram account to share a birthday wish for Hrithik, who she calls Rye. She posted a video of the actor spending time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.A

“Happy happiest birthday Rye…wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds,” Sussanne captioned the video.

Hrithik responded to the wish with the comment: “Sweet thanks Sussanne” along with a red heart emoji.

Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Suchitra Pillai and others commented on Sussanne’s Instagram post to wish Hrithik in his birthday.

Meanwhile, Hrithik announced his new film “Fighter” on his 47th birthday on social media. The action adventure film also starring Deepika Padukone, will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

