Washington: Democratic Party members have released a musical video remix of popular ‘Chale Chalo’ song from the Hindi movie, Lagaan. This has been done to woo Indian-American voters ahead of the US presidential election. In the November 3 elections, Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris will be contesting. They will challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

“Chale Chalo, Chale Chalo, Biden ko Vote do, Biden ki Jeet Ho, Unki Haar Haan,” says the lyrics of the song. The song has been sung by Silicon Valley-based Bollywood Singer Titli Banerjee. The musical video has been released by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

See link: https://youtu.be/u9Bna6hW4G4

“It is a war-fighting song, drawing from the energy of Indian celebrations. I am hoping it inspires our community to awaken and vote for Biden-Harris in November,” Bhutoria said. The musical video was released on various social media platforms Thursday.

This is the second national Indian-American outreach video that the couple has produced. They are doing so to unite all South-Asians and people of Indian-origin to support Biden and Harris.

“South Asians for Biden is thrilled to serve as a partner on this important video. It encourages Indian-Americans to vote for former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris,” said Neha Dewan. She is national director of South Asians for Biden.

“The stakes of this upcoming presidential election could not be higher for the Indian American community. This is why our diverse community is united behind the Biden-Harris ticket. It is absolutely crucial that we make a show of force of our voting strength. The South Asian community can be the crucial margin of victory this November,” Dewan added.

Titli said getting the right message across during elections through music has been a long held tradition in India.

“I am glad that I was able to contribute through my voice in recreating that experience. I hope that the message to go out and vote for the future of America reaches all Indian Americans,” she said.

There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential elections. There are over six million South Asian voters and 1.3 million Indian-American voters in key battleground states. Among them are Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Bhutoria claimed that over 80 per cent of the South Asians are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket. “We believe that we (South Asians) can help power Vice-President Biden and Senator Harris to victory,” he asserted.

The video was created by Ritesh of ‘Awesome TV’. “We wanted to make it simple, memorable, inspirational and awesome,” he said.

Agencies