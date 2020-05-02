Maggi noodle is found in almost every Indian household. Even those who do not know how to cook can prepare it. But do you know the history of Maggi and why it was named so?

The story of Maggi in India started in the year 1982. Prior to that, it was very popular in foreign countries as it was first introduced in Germany in the year 1897.

The maker of the Maggi noodles is Julius Maggi who was from Switzerland. The story behind making it is also very interesting. Actually, in the year 1884, Julius started selling products made of flour, but his business did not do well, after which in 1886 he thought that he would produce instant foods. This is where Maggi started.

Gradually, Maggie noodle made its mark in the market. At that time the government of Switzerland also helped him in this work. In addition to Maggi, Julius also introduced a variety of flavored soups to the market and they all became very popular.

By the year 1912, the products made by Julius Maggi had made their mark in many countries like America and France. Later in the year 1947, Nestle bought Maggi noodles, after which it became famous in India and became a household name.