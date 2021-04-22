Bhubaneswar: Class X students heaved a sigh of relief after the annual matriculation examinations for the year 2021 were cancelled.

However, confusion prevails regarding how the students will get awarded marks.

According to sources close to the Board of Secondary Education Odisha, the students are likely to get marks as per their performances at school level pre-board (practice) exams conducted during the 100 days of physical classes.

The highest mark they scored in the four pre-board exams will be awarded to them as the marks for the matric examinations, sources added.

In this regard, the State government will soon make a formal announcement, it was learnt.

Notably, the Odisha Government announced the cancellation of the examinations April 21, a day after Class X students of some government-run schools met School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and then marched towards Naveen Nivas to put forth their queries to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a notice issued by the School and Mass Education Department, it was informed that the results of the students will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

And if any student is not satisfied with the marks awarded to him, s/he will be given an opportunity to sit in an examination when the conditions are conducive to hold exams.

