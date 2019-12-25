Mumbai: Well it is party time folks and can Sara Ali Khan stay from the moment. Well she did not. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram to convey Christmas greetings to her fans in the most unconventional manner veering well away from tradition.

Sara posted pictures posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram platform. While Sara dazzled in a short white dress, sibling Ibrahim appeared in some of the pictures sans shirt with rippling muscles and in some with a grey sweater. No doubt, Ibrahim’s bare-chested pictures had the women and girls drooling over his chiseled body. The two posed with a variety of expressions with a Christmas tree in the back drop.

Sara captioned the post: “Red nose reindeer, white snowflake, virgin eggnog and Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas eve for heaven’s sake.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/saraalikhan95/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dm9Rrp5W9/

This they did before the two left for a party thrown by Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at their Mumbai residence. There also on arrival, Sara and Ibrahim posed happily for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, Sara line-up of films includes David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan in the male lead.

Sara broke into the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year. The film grossed well over Rs 200 crore and established Sara’s foothold in the industry in a strong manner.

Agencies