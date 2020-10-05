Mumbai: After nearly three and a half months of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have said that this is not a case of murderi in their report Saturday. The AIIMS doctors’ panel confirmed it as a case of suicide. Now Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput has reacted to this in the following manner..

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a post on Instagram with a picture of Sushant. She wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time….I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart….Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.” (sic)

Actor Ankita Lokhande re-shared the same post and showed her support for the family of SSR. The same trend has been going viral on Twitter for a long time.

Sushant’s family has so far described it as a case of murder. Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, said Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency’s chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed ‘Kai Po Che’ seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai June 14.