Los Angeles: Singer ‘Doja Cat’ has announced that she is contributing USD 100,000 to a fund set up to honour the life of Breonna Taylor. The latter was an ER technician who was fatally shot in March by police officers. Riots had erupted then also after the death of Breonna Tyalor.

Fatal attack

Taylor, 26, was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers March 13 after they entered her home with a no-knock warrant. This type of warrant allows the police to enter without warning or without identifying themselves as law enforcement.

Official comment

‘Doja Cat’s’ real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini. She had said June 6 she was doing her bit in celebration of what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. “Happy birthday to the beautiful Breonna Taylor. She would have been celebrating her 27th birthday today. I am donating $100,000 to Justice For Breonna Taylor Fund #BIRTHDAYFORBREONNA. I am inviting you all to honor and celebrate her with me by donating whatever you can and signing her petition – the link is in my bio,” she wrote on Instagram.

Urging others to join movement

The singer urged everyone to donate to the cause and to the foundations that are helping ‘bring justice and demand change’. “We are all in this together and together is the ONLY way to demand change for a better world,” she added.

‘Doja Cat’ was accused in March of taking part in ‘racist conversations’. It was an allegation she denied and also apologised for a 2015 song mocking the victims of police brutality.

