Mumbai: The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the nation.

Many throwback videos of Sushant are now surfacing on social media. Among such videos, one of his birthday celebration videos is also doing the rounds on the internet. Sushant used to celebrate his birthday in a very special way unlike other Hindi cinema superstars.

Born 21 January 1986 in Patna, the actor was quite religious. An example of this can also be seen in this viral video. Sushant used to start his birthdays by offering prayers to the gods.

The video was shared by Sushant’s sister on her birthday. In the video, Sushant and his family can be seen attending a puja at his house. The photo of Sushant’s mother can also be seen kept next to the idols.

Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Bandra, Mumbai Sunday, 14 June.

No one really knows why Sushant took this step. It is being said that Sushant was in severe depression during his final days. At present, investigations are underway to ascertain why he decided to end his life. The Mumbai Police is now recording statements of the actor’s close friends and family.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus’s romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by a starring role in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11). Rajput made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013)