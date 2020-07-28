Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda has said there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items. He said that this trend must return so that the items can be reused and recycled. Randeep Hooda feels that it will benefit the people of India in the long run.

“India has one of the best conservation plans. Its success is one of the best in the world. There is a huge man-animal conflict present, but the good thing is that our conservation plan is in place. Hence the animal population is also maintained. It’s now on us to implement it far and wide and take small steps every day,” Randeep informed.

“We need to move away from use and throw culture. We must go back to the good old days where our grandparents used to re-use almost everything. We can start doing little things from our end and contribute like carrying our own bottles, carrying cloth bags and avoiding plastic. We need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that are long-lasting, can be reused and recycled,” added Randeep.

The actor feels that in order to keep fit, people can ride bicycles or walk to nearby places and start living a minimalistic life.

“Because the change has to start from within and not at any other place. Pointing fingers at others is not going to solve problems, it’s not going to help. Everybody should root for it and do their bit to preserve and conserve the environment,” added the actor.

Randeep will soon be seen talking about how he plans to go for a minimalistic lifestyle. He will be in a live session on Sony BBC Earth’s Instagram page World Conservation Day July 28.