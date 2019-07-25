Indian opener Rohit Sharma is enjoying some leisure time away from the constant pressure following India’s loss in World Cup 2019. Though Rohit piled on the runs for Team India with five centuries in the just-concluded World Cup, Team India lost the semifinal match against New Zealand.

Recently, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain, through micro-blogging site Twitter was seen indulging in a fun conversation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The batsman revealed the name of one of his favourite movies.

He named Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan‘s movie, Baazigar as one of his top movies. Rohit also shared the same while replying to one of Shah Rukh’s tweets.

Baazigar completed 25 years since its release and the KKR boss took it to Twitter to share the news. He said that this movie gave him lifelong friends and thanked all his co-actors. Furthermore, he shared a video along with this tweet which featured one of his famous dialogues from the movie.

‘25yrs of Baazigar. A film that defines my career & gave me lifelong friends. Thx Utd 7 @rtnjn @theabbasmustan @KajolAtUN @TheShilpaShetty Thomas Johnnybhai Annu Rakhiji Sid Dilip Sarojji Rekha AkbarB & everyone on the film,’ King Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sharma was quick to reply to his tweet. ‘One of my top movies, no questions!! @iamsrk,’ he wrote. Rohit is a part of the India touring party to the West Indies. He is expected to play a vital role.

SRK also replied to his tweet and wrote, “Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u.”

