New Delhi: The strong demand during the lockdowns as work and learning shifted to homes fuelled the shipment of tablets in India by 23 per cent in the June quarter, a new report said Wednesday.

The shipment of tablets with Wi-Fi capabilities grew a whopping 98 per cent (QoQ), according to CMR’s ‘Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q2 2020′.

Lenovo continued to lead the tablet market with a 48 per cent market share, growing 24 per cent (QoQ). Lenovo M10 series contributed up to 14 per cent of its market share.

“In addition to the consumer demand, the tablet market grew on the back of agility shown by vendors and channel partners to offer attractive discounts to capitalise on the demand,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Samsung garnered 29 per cent market share, a whopping 143 per cent growth (QoQ).

Samsung Tab A series did really well, with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE and Wi-Fi (2019) series contributing close to 25 per cent of its market share.

“Given their portable and larger screen size and, more importantly, much more affordable pricing, tablets are democratising access to digital content for all family members,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Apple came third in Q2 with a 12 per cent market share, growing 36 per cent (QoQ).

Apple iPad 7 Series contributed close to 7 per cent of the market share.

“Apple launched a new iPad Pro 2020 version with keypad, which is suitable for e-learning and content creators. It would be interesting to see how the iPad Pro 2020 contributes to Apple’s growth in the coming quarters,” said the report.

“The prospects for the tablet market continue to remain favourable, with the tablet market anticipated to grow 15-20 per cent in the second half this year,” the report said.

