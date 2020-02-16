Mumbai: Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif will be seen joining superstar Salman Khan on the stage of “Bigg Boss 13” finale episode.

In the episode, Salman will be seen asking them about their favourite contestant. And interestingly, Bhajji’s and Kaif’s favourite contestant is none other than Shehnaz Gill.

The two sportsmen will also be seen entering the “Bigg Boss” house with dhol, and shaking a leg with the top 5 contestants — Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh.

Apart from cheering up the mood of the contestants, we can also witness Bhajji and Kaif promoting their Road Safety World Series. In the series, they will play cricket for the special cause.