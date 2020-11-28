New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hammered 90 off 76 balls in India’s loss to Australia in the first ODI Friday, said that becoming a father has changed his perspective of life.

Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son Agastya July 30.

Pandya said that he has started to think about life in a different way and the change has been for better.

“When you have a kid, you automatically think differently. You have more work. Automatically, there is some work. You think about life in a different way. I think the perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed and the change has come for the better,” said Pandya after his power-packed innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The junior Pandya, who is not able to bowl as he is not yet game-ready, said that he is already missing his child and wants to return home.

“I am missing. Waiting to return home. I left when he was 15-day old, now when I return he will be four-month old. Things have changed, but for the better. That (when he was born) was the best time of my life.”

IANS