Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has said she has loved being by herself. It has helped her focus on things that make her happy amid the pandemic. Bhumi Pednekar has also said that she has had time to introspect while being in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loving isolation

“One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person. However, this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people. I haven’t really been in touch with people and yet I am not bored,” Bhumi said.

“I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing,” the actress added.

Prioritising self-love

Bhumi said self-love is the key to happiness and she has prioritised herself in this lockdown.

“I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state. This is because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people. It doesn’t matter whether you are promoting or shooting a film, you’re never alone,” Bhumi stated.

Bhumi informed that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. “You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media,” she stated.

Time to return to work

The actor however also said that the time has come to return to work. However, it has to be done with a lot of caution.

“The fact is that people have to earn a living or they may face loss of livelihood. I get there’s a fear of contracting the virus, but if experts feel it’s time for to go back to work, then it is time. We need to start work and strengthen our economy. As individuals, we should put in as much money into the economy as possible. Also, besides that help others as well. If I’m somebody who can support an X number of family, I should do it,” the 30-year-old said.