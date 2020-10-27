Los Angeles: Actress Alison Brie says she fell in love with her husband, actor David Franco, all over again while working on The Rental. Franco is all set to make his directorial debut with the film, which stars Brie.

“The first time we had conversations about ‘The Rental’ was long ago.I knew that I would be involved in the film and it was very inspiring to me to watch Dave write. I’ve never seen him so excited about something, and first I got to hear the idea and why he felt so strongly about it and how he wanted to do it. Then I got to read the very first draft of the script and read another draft and sort of watch it get better and better and watch him kinda hone in on his ideas and the characters and things like that,” Brie said.

“I think when he asked me to be in it, the thing I felt first was, so glad that I was going to get to be there for him, for his first time directing, to witness it,” she added.

On being on the set with him, she said: “On set as an actor, if you don’t trust your director, that can be a really scary space, right? But obviously I trust Dave more than anyone, so I couldn’t have had more faith in what he was going to do. And then it just got to be a fun treat for me to watch him on set and watch him flourish in this new way. And to watch him interact with everybody on our crew and how much they were kind of like falling in love with him.”

“I was falling in love with him all over again. It was very romantic,” she added.

Also starring Sheila Vand, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Anthony Molinari, the film traces the story of two couples who rent a perfect house, only to know that they are being spied upon. The thriller is released in India by PVR Pictures October 30.

