Mumbai: In his latest tweet, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers. Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned how he has been receiving good wishes and prayers on ‘all possible social media’. He added that hospital ‘protocol’ was ‘restrictive’ and so he is not able to say much more.

“T 3596 – I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love,” tweeted @SrBachchan. Big B ended his tweet with emojis of folded hands and the heart sign.

See link: https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1283816913273909248

Also on the tweet numbered T 3596, Big B posted a picture of deities, along with the Sanskrit chant: “”Tvameva mata cha pita tvameva; tvameva bandhush cha sakha tvameva; tvameva vidya dravinam tvameva; tvameva sarvam mama dev dev (you are my mother and you are my father; you are my friend and you are my companion; you are knowledge and you are wealth; O lord you are everything to me).”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Amitabh and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested COVID-19 positive and were hospitalised last Saturday. A day later, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalised.

The Bachchans have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.

Since news of Amitabh Bachchan’s infection broke, his fans across the world have been praying for his quick recovery. Prayers are frequently being held by his fan clubs so that he can return home soon after being cured. Hospital sources have said that his condition is stable, but he needs to be kept in observation for a few days.