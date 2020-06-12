Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has said self-acceptance and self-love played key roles in her weight-loss journey. Bhumi Pednekar has surely made her place in the Hindi film industry with her strong and fearless portrayal of roles. Despite her age, Bhumi has stepped away from doing unconventional roles. She also found fame with her dramatic weight gain and loss for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Fitness tip

The actress was recently asked to share a fitness tip. “Self-acceptance and self-love is the key to any weight-loss journey. The first thing I would tell anyone who asks me about my weight loss is that you should first come to terms with your body. This is more so at a time like now where you have so many filters that can help in changing the way you look. One shouldn’t stop using them but one should accept the way you look. Then it would be easier to make sacrifices, go that extra mile to lose weight,” Bhumi said.

“You should also be disciplined. In my case, I never used to miss the gym no matter what and not eat anything after 7.30 pm,” Bhumi added.

Favourite character

Bhumi was also asked about her favourite character till date. “I can’t decide on my favourite character. I have done eight films so far. If I were to choose the most fun characters, they would be Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh. In both these films I have really enjoyed the characters I have portrayed,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi is keeping herself busy with daily workouts during the lockdown period. She is also hopeful that shooting for films will begin once again soon. However, now she is very cautious. “Life will never be the same again,” Bhumi opined. “At least not until there is a vaccine to counter the threat of COVID-19,” she added.

Bhumi also revealed her love for poker and ‘teen patti’ (card game). “One thing people don’t know about me is that I love playing poker and teen patti with family during Diwali. I really enjoy it,” she said during a ‘Helo live’ session.