San Francisco: Boeing said that the company was in contact with its airline customer and stands ready to support them after the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 crashed.

“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182. Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” the company said in a statement Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia’s Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737-500 plane of the Indonesian airlines with 62 people on board, which lost contact with the air traffic controller Saturday.

IANS