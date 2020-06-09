Kolkata: Most of the hospitals in this city are busy treating coronavirus patients. This is causing great hardships to Kolkata-based Liberian footballer Ansumana Kromah and his wife. They are finding it extremely difficult to admit their sick new-born daughter in a medical facility here. Their week-old daughter, Bindu, is under observation at a Park Street hospital, Ansumana Kromah’s wife Pooja said. Her condition is improving, she added.

Kromah led Peerless SC to a historic Calcutta Football League Premier Division title last year. He became a father on Wednesday morning but his new-born daughter developed jaundice symptoms Saturday.

Harrowing times

The duo took Bindu to the nursing home in the northern part of this city where she was born. However, they refused to admit her Sunday morning, citing non availability of beds. They then knocked on the doors of two multi-speciality private hospitals, but met the same fate. However, finally with the intervention of police, the worried parents managed to get their daughter admitted late Sunday evening.

“I was totally devastated. She’s our first child and the experience we went through in the middle of the night was like a nightmare. We moved around carrying my sick child from one hospital to another but nobody came to our aid. It was a horrible experience,” Kromah said Tuesday.

“One hospital said they only have a section for COVID-19 patients. Another said they don’t have vacant beds. It’s very difficult for us now because of this coronavirus thing. I went to three different hospitals with my daughter. One of them made us sit for three hours before denying admission. The West Bengal government must look into this issue. Otherwise what will happen to patients with other diseases. I’m glad she’s better now,” the footballer added.

Condition stable

Monday morning, the condition of Kromah’s daughter had deteriorated. The child was in urgent need for blood transfusion but her blood group was a rare AB positive.

“However, doctors have said there’s no need for blood transfusion now. Bindu’s bilirubin count is low. They want to keep her under observation for a couple of days and then they will decide. She’s being given light treatment. She’s a bit better now,” Kromah’s wife Pooja said.

Historic feat

Kromah had captained Peerless to the historic CFL title. It was for the first time since 1958 a club outside the ‘Big Three’ – Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting – managed to claim the crown. Kromah was the tops-scorer with 13 goals for Peerless SC. It was a performance which earned him a place in the East Bengal team that featured in the I-League last season.