Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta co-star and friend Kriti Sanon said Tuesday she is heartbroken. Kriti Sannon said Rajput’s untimely demise has completely broken her.

Suffering from depression

Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, actor Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment Sunday. According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

Kriti turns emotional

Sanon posted an emotional thought Tuesday. She said if she had a chance she would have helped Rajput. She would have helped him sail through that moment which made ‘dying felt easier or better than living’.

“Sush… I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. But it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. Wish I could have helped,” Kriti wrote on Instagram alongside her photographs with Rajput.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBfjuqujOnk/

“I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment. Wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away… Maybe I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I couldn’t,” Kriti added. Incidentally Kriti was among the few who attended Rajput’s funeral Monday.

Keeping Rajput alive

Kriti said she always prayed for Rajput’s happiness and will continue to do so. “A part of my heart has gone with you, and a part will always keep you alive…” she said.

Rajput and Kriti starred in filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s 2017 movie Raabta. A few other movies were also in the pipeline featuring the two. Sadly however, none of them will ever see the light of the day again.

