Bhubaneswar: The world is currently being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Everybody is doing their bit to keep coronavirus away and not get infected by the virus. A large number of protective measures are being implemented by people across the world to stay safe and healthy.

Messi buying protection

One of the world’s best footballers, Lionel Messi is also not an exception to the rule. Barcelona and Argentina’s Messi has recently bought a mattress which ‘kills coronavirus’. Well that is what the manufacturers of the mattress TEC Moon has claimed. Messi has bought to two such mattresses for himself and his family members. The price of each mattress – don’t fall out of your chair as you read it – 900 euros (approximately Rs 88,000). Messi is taking all possible precautions to stay safe ahead of the Champions League knock out games starting Sunday onwards at Lisbon.

Well Messi is not the only one to go for such a mattress. His Argentine compatriot Sergio Aguero is another player who is using the mattress of the same company. TEC Moon has also chosen Saul Niguez as the brand ambassador of the mattress which ‘kills coronavirus’.

Process to kill COVID-19 virus

It has been reported that the mattress uses a system called ‘Viruclean’ that uses nanoparticles embedded in tissues to kill 99 per cent of the viruses and harmful bacteria on the body. The mattress claims to kill all types of viruses present on a person’s body sleeping on it in a matter of four hours.

The Barcelona players are undergoing COVID-19 tests every four days to remain free from the deadly infection. Messi however has added another layer of protection for him and his family with the TEC Moon mattresses.