Mumbai: Remembering her runaway hit Dil on its 30th anniversary, actor Madhuri Dixit shared Monday some hilarious moments. Madhuri Dixit narrated how director Indra Kumar would scold her and co-star Aamir Khan. This used to happen as the two were always goofing around on the film sets. The romantic-drama was Madhuri and Aamir’s first on-screen appearance together.

Best actress

Dil also earned Madhuri her first best actress ‘Filmfare’ award in the role of a young woman called ‘Madhu’. The character rebels against her rich father and elopes with her lover, ‘Raja’ (Aamir). It should also be stated here that prior to Dil, Madhuri had given hit films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Parinda.

Reliving the fun

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor shared pictures from the sets and her photo with the trophy.”#30 Years Of Dil Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets,” Madhuri captioned the post.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuxPycH-QY/

“Thanks to the team’s hard work and your love, the film did well. I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories. #Grateful #Dil,” Madhuri added.

Dil was a huge commercial success thanks to the pair’s chemistry. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind, had chartbusters like ‘Mujhe Neend Na Aaye’ and ‘Hum Ne Ghar Chhoda Hai’.

The film also featured Anupam Kher, Saeed Jaffrey and Deven Verma in pivotal roles.

Long association

Dil also marked the directorial debut of Kumar. The latter went on to collaborate with Madhuri in 1992 blockbuster Beta and Raja in 1995. The actor reunited with the filmmaker for last year’s comedy, Total Dhamaal.

Aamir and Madhuri also worked on Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, which also released in 1990.