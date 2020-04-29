Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit has revealed how she is spending her days during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The actress is making the most of her quarantine time with her family and pet dog ‘Carmelo’. She is cooking, reading books and practicing kathak dance.

Session on Twitter

Madhuri Dixit did a #AskMD session Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. During the session she responded to curious questions thrown at her by fans regarding her life and her perceptions. The fans also asked for her and opinions about several things including the ongoing lockdown. The actress patiently handled all the questions and responded to them.

A fan asked her about how she is spending her lockdown days. Madhuri replied, “Mostly spending time with my family, playing with Carmelo, reading books, some cooking and doing kathak riyaz!”

Anger control

Another fan asked for a suggestion regarding ‘how to control anger when dealing with negativity’. Madhuri replied: “Anger never helps you. Try to think with an open mind and always look on the bright side while dealing with negativity.”

Another fan was curious to learn the ‘secret’ behind her ‘positive’ mindset. The Kalank actress shared: “There’s no secret. You just need to find the silver lining in everything.”

Another fan was eager to know how many times the actress watched her 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She replied: “Honestly, I have lost the count.”

Stern on lockdown issue

Madhuri was responding to fans’ questions in a light-hearted manner and even gave them ‘virtual hugs’. However, she gave a stern response to a fan asking whether she feels the ongoing lockdown should be extended.

“It’s not about what we all think. It’s about our safety. So any which way we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there,” Madhuri asserted.

