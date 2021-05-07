Mumbai: Irrespective of whether she features in films on a regular basis, actress Malaika Arora is always in the limelight. She knows how to keep up of things and the best about her is she is ageing gracefully. Her comments on various topics always garner huge attention. Recently with Mother’s Day approaching (May 9), Malaika Arora has said she always wished she had a daughter to share her things with.

Malaika opened up on the subject when made a guest appearance in a recent episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4. After the performance of contestant Florina Gogoi, the actress picked up the six-year-old in her arms. Then she spoke about how she has always wanted a daughter.

“Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya (Can I take you home)? I have a son at home… From a long time, I have been saying, ‘kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti’ (Wish I had a daughter). I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!” said Malaika. Then she also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina.

Florina performed to the 1980s’ number ‘Disco Station’, sung by Asha Bhosle. Malaika, too, joined Florina on the stage during the dance. Well certainly she had the viewers enthralled with her moves. Malika burst into fame with the ‘Chaiya, Chaiya’ item number and since then there has been no looking for her.

Super Dancer: Chapter 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.