Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left a lot of questions unanswered.

The talented 34-year-old was found dead at his Bandra residence June 14. Investigations are still on to determine why Sushant took a drastic measure of ending his life.

Several actors from the film and entertainment fraternity have taken to social media to express their shock at the news and also to remember memories associated with Sushant.

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar too reminisced about the time he spent with Sushant.

“Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it,” wrote Zafar sharing a picture with Sushant.

The police have meanwhile interviewed close to 27 people as part of the investigation proves. Mumbai Police have also interrogated Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty, his housemate Siddharth Pithani and his family and friends.

PNN