New Delhi: Sachin Pilot has not been speaking much to the media about the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan. However, minutes after being dismissed from every office he held in the Rajasthan government, Sachin Pilot tweeted, “The truth can be harassed but not defeated.” It was the 42-year-old’s first public comment in nearly two days.

It is clear that both the Congress and Pilot have run out of options. It remains to be seen whether Pilot goes the Jyotiraditya Scindia way and join the BJP.

Soon after his sacking Pilot also changed his profile on Twitter. He , deleted all references to his positions as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief. He only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs, Government of India.

However, it should be stated here that Pilot still has friends and sympathisers within the Congress. Senior party leader Jitin Prasada said Tuesday that no one can take away the fact that Pilot has long worked with dedication for the Congress. Incidentally he made the comment soon after his ‘colleague and friend’ was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Prasada, considered a leader of the party’s ‘young brigade’, also expressed the hope that the situation can be salvaged.

“Sachin Pilot is not just a colleague but my friend. No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party,” Prasada tweeted. “Sincerely hope the situation can still be salvaged. Sad it has come to this…,” Prasada added.

Prasada, 46, and Pilot, 42, were said to be part of the Congress’ young brigade along with Scindia.