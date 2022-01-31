Bhubaneswar: Sachin Tendulkar has always been a tennis buff and as a kid one of his idols was the legendary American tennis player John McEnroe. Later on the cricket icon admired the feats of Boris Becker. Sachin Tendulkar also visited Wimbledon once to catch up with Swiss tennis great Roger Federer.

So it was quite natural for Tendulkar to praise the fighting qualities of Rafael Nadal who won the Australian Open men’s singles title Sunday at the Melbourne Park. In the process, Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam past and went past both Federer and Novak Djokovic who both have 20 Grand Slam titles in their kitties.

The legendary Spaniard looked down and out against Daniil Medvedev. However, the sixth seed demonstrated his trademark big-match mentality and beat the Russian 2-6, 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in front of a raucous crowd in a Melbourne classic.

“That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!” tweeted Tendulkar

Former India batter VVS Laxman also praised Nadal for his ‘monumental effort’ and a historic comeback.

“It isn’t over until it’s over. From 2 sets down, to make a comeback and win in Grand style is a monumental effort. Congratulations #RafaelNadal on a record 21st Grand Slam and for winning the #AustralianOpen in great fashion,” tweeted Laxman.

In the end it can safely be said that Nadal’s never-say-die spirit helped him get past Medvedev. The Spaniard also proved that one should never write him off. There were doubts as to whether Nadal would be able to play in the Australian Open as he had had been suffering from a foot injury prior to the tournament. However, in the end it was his fighting qualities that helped Nadal win the summit clash.

Virender Sehwag was another former Indian cricketer to heap praise on Nadal. Nadal – fire (fire emoji) hai fire. hat an incredible comeback, what a champion,” Sehwag tweeted after the final Sunday.