Bhubaneswar: Salman Khan has claimed that ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif developed her acting skills only after working with him. In a popular talk show which both Salman and Katrina attended in the recent past, the superstar said that the latter has always been ‘beautiful’ and ‘charming’, but got to know the finer skills of acting when the two worked together.

It should be stated here that Katrina established her position in the Hindi film industry after acting in films which also had Salman in the lead. Among the films they did together are Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Most of these films have entered the Rs 100 crore club and that goes to show that the two are a very successful combo.

Salman however is quick to point out that as an actor Katrina has come of age since she stepped into the film industry. “Initially she did not even know Hindi and look where she is today,” Salman said. “Today however, she is brilliant. After working with me in Bharat she has turned real ‘Bharati (Indian) and then she started thinking of her herself as a tigress after Tiger Zinda Hai,” Salman said as the audience breaks into a huge laughter and applause. Katrina all the while pretends to be angry before a beautiful smile lights up her face.

At one point of time the romance between the two became the talk of tinsel town. Katrina during various interviews has said that Salman ‘has always been the first love of my life’. However, none of the two openly announced their relationship. Today, however they still remain good friends.

PNN & Agencies