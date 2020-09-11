Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan, whose role as ‘Inspector Chulbul Pandey’ redefined his superstardom in Dabangg, has thanked his fans for supporting the film that turned 10 Thursday. It was a film that probably reignited Salman Khan’s career.

“10 years for Dabangg… thank u for the love n support,” Salman said in a short tweet late Thursday evening.

Salman tagged his post with names of the film’s principal cast and crew — @arbaazSkhan, #SonakshiSinha, @SonuSood, #MalaikaArora, @MahieGillOnline, @SajidMusicKhan, @iJatinPandit, and @pandit_lalit, besides the hashtag #10YearsOfDabangg.

Along with his tweet he inserted a video that featured clips of the film’s hit songs and dialogues.

The movie is remembered for dialogues like “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab; pyar se lagta hai” and “Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey.”

The songs of the film also became very popular once the film released. There were songs such as title track ‘Hud hud dabangg’, the love track ‘Tere mast mast do nain’ and the party number ‘Munni badnaam’ that became very popular once the film released.

Earlier Thursday, actress Sonakshi Sinha also thanked the fans for the support and love they gave to her once Dabangg hit the screens. It was with Dabangg that Sonakshi made her debut in the Hindi film industry. Dabangg became a super hit and with it Sonakshi’s career in the movie industry got a flying start.

The film, helmed by Abhinav Kashyap, cast Sonakshi as Salman’s on-screen love interest, Sonu Sood as the central villain ‘Chhedi Singh’. Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia played the on-screen parents of Salman and Arbaaz Khan in the film that also had Mahie Gill as Arbaaz’s love interest.