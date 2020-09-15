New Delhi: She is known as Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. But then there is lot more to Gauri Khan than just being Shah Rukh Khan’s better half. Gauri Khan is and interior designer and film producer also. Now she will turn author soon as Gauri will come out with a book about her journey as a designer. This information was given Monday by publishing house ‘Penguin Random House India’.

The coffee-table book, tentatively titled ‘My Life In Design’, will be released in 2021 under Penguin’s ‘Ebury Press’ imprint.

Gauri said the book would be ‘visually appealing’, and guide both ‘aspiring designers’ and people who want to learn about design in general.

“There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information. I feel the book could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design,” Gauri stated.

“The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book. I will be extremely happy to see it published soon,” she added.

Incidentally she owns ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ (GKD), a well-known interior design company. Gauri is also the co-founder and co-chairperson of the film production company ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ with Shah Rukh.

According to the publishers, Gauri’s journey as a designer has been quite colourful. She has renovated her own home. She has also designed homes of several Hindi film A-listers, including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also designed designing commercial spaces such as retail outlets, restaurants, spas and hotels. So Penguin said her’s has been an ‘original and exciting story’.

The book will give readers an insider’s view of Gauri’s life and experiences. She now is one of the most sought after interior designers in India. The book also promises to be a treasure trove with ‘never-before-seen photos of her work, family and residence’.