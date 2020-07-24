Mumbai: Virat Kohli is a stickler for fitness. The hard work he has done on his body has paid him rich results. Virat Kohli is more often than not that extra mile to be ahead of the pack in world cricket across three formats. However, at home, Virat Kohli’s chiselled and toned body was not always appreciated by his mother. She thought the Indian captain was falling sick.

Kohli made these revelations while speaking with India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal on #OpenNetsWithMayank. The full episode of the show will soon be aired on ‘BCCI.TV’. In the talk show Kohli said it was really hard to convince his mother that he is not sick but maintaining his fitness for the sport he plays.

“My mom used to tell me I am becoming weak. That’s a very regular thing any mother would say,” Kohli told Agarwal in the video shared on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

See video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1286292223399563264

“If a child is not looking chubby matlab koi to problem hai ya bimar hai wo (there is some problem or he is sick). Every second day I had to convince her I am not sick. I am doing this hard work to play well. It was so difficult to convince her,” Kohli stated.

“That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and agle din uthke (the next day) you hear tu to bimar lag raha hai (you are looking sick). Anyway it was so tough, it was so hard to control myself. But yeah good times,” added Kohli as Agarwal was all smiles.

Earlier in the day, Kohli expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support as he shared his 1000th post on Instagram.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CC-KUDfFlDo/

In the photoshopped image, a young Kohli is seen fist-bumping with the current version of the Indian skipper.