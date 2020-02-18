Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned as the host of a new season of Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi, and this time he will be known as Professor of Darr Ki University (University of Fright), as thrills and adventures take over Bulgarian boulevards

This year’s Season 10 suitably has 10 contestants gunning for the top prize. Enrolling in Shetty’s Darr Ki University to pass a few daring tests are actors Ada Khan, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

The buzzword this season is ‘Darr lega class, dega traas’, as the contestants ward off deadly animals and poisonous insects, and tackle dangerous stunts on cars and bikes.

“The idea of fear seldom puts us on the back-foot but on Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is definitely not an option. This is my fifth year of association with the show and my job is to push the contestants, which I have always done, to face their phobias head-on and explore their true potential. Even the breathtaking views of Bulgaria will fail to ease out the pain when the contestants’ endurance and mental strength will be put to test,” said Shetty, at the launch of the show here Monday.

For the first time, contestants will be seen performing stunts on a moving train, which has been specially designed by Shetty. Each episode will have a mix of thrilling acts including an aerial stunt performed on a chopper.

Along with performing adrenaline rushing stunts, the contestants will also be seen having their share of fun. Be it Karan and Amruta breaking into ‘Chaiyya chaiyya’ on a moving train, or Tejasswi trying to talk to a ravenous crocodile, or Karishma falling in love with a Gorilla, there is excitement galore on India’s largest stunt-based reality show this time.

The new season of the show will start February 22, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors channel.

Agencies