Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana has created an identity among Hindi film audience by playing different types of characters in the silver screen.

Now he will be seen playing the character of a girl in his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’. Ayushmann will be seen wearing a saree at many places in the film and has also bought modulation in his voice as well. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

When Ekta was asked why Ayushmann was chosen for this role she said: “When the director of the film Raaj Shaandilyaa narrated me the story, I was very impressed. The only actor I knew who could change his voice very well was Ayushmann. I was sure Ayushmann would do it and not will not see how big the film is or what the director’s previous work was like. ‘

“I was confident that Ayushmann would say yes to this character. It was a right decision to choose Ayushmann for ‘Dream Girl’. The trailer has received tremendous response from the audience so far. Many of Ayushmann’s previous films have been super hit, so there is a lot of expectation from ‘Dream Girl’ too.”

The first song of the film was released recently titled ‘Radhe-Radhe’.

Talking to the media about the song, Ekta said that since the film revolves around Mathura, a ‘Radhe’ song was necessary.

The film stars Nusrat Bharucha opposite Ayushmann. The director of the film is Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has previously written shows like comedy circus and Kapil Sharma’s show on the small screen.

‘Dream Girl’ is going to release 13 September.

