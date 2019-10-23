Mumbai: Malaika Arora is celebrating her 46th birthday today.

Malaika is celebrating her birthday with her friends which include Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha.

The actress was wearing a silver-coloured, shimmery dress as she celebrated her birthday with her close ones at a 5-star hotel in the city.

Malaika, 46, divorced famous producer-actor Arbaaz Khan May 11, 2017.

Let us tell you some interesting things about the actress.

Malaika is a dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter. She started dancing at the age of four. In her early days, she had made her mark by dancing on the famous Hindi film songs Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha and Chaiyya-Chaiyyan.

Malaika is a fitness freak and follows a strict diet. She often posts her hot photos as well as gym videos on Instagram. After playing cameo roles in advertisements, dance and some films, Malaika got a big role in the 2008 film EMI which failed at the box office.

Arbaaz and Malaika met during a coffee ad shoot in 1998 and later fell in love with each other, and after dating for 5 years, 12 December 1998, they were married in Christian and Muslim customs. The couple filed for divorce in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

There were reports that this relationship broke down due to Malaika’s affair with Arjun. Reports also said that Malaika was not happy with Arbaaz’s sinking career.

Report also stated that Malaika supposedly always felt like an outsider in Arbaaz’s family. She is also said to have had a problem with Salman Khan, Arbaaz’s brother, who never approved of Malaika’s fashion choices, her friends or pretty much anything.

The storm in Malaika and Arbaaz’s personal life is said to have been brewing for several years.