Actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva has said that he never felt nervous during the making of Dabangg 3, but felt his nerves jangling as release time approached. The Salman Khan-starrer has already grossed well over Rs 50 crore in the first five days of its release, so his nerves must have relaxed a bit.

Dabangg 3 incidentally is the sequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2 both of which were made by different directors.

“Well frankly speaking, I was never nervous or tense during the making of Dabangg 3. Your nerves automatically remain calm when you have a star like Salman Khan in your movie. It guarantees success,” Prabhu Deva has been quoted by saying by a website of a vernacular daily.

Prabhu Deva who wears many hats like that of an actor or a choreographer was quick to point out that Salman has worked on his art tremendously since the time he last directed him in Wanted. “Salman Sir is brilliant, no doubt about that. In the last 12 years his energy level on the sets have increased manifold, he has become much sharper as an actor,” Prabhu Deva pointed out.

When asked as to why he only makes films like Dabangg 3, pat came the reply, “The cinema going public loves entertainment and entertainment only. However, I always try to give a message through a film and if it can be passed on through a superstar, there is nothing better.”

Dance and Prabhudeva are synonymous one may say. Well the man who gave dancing a new meaning India likes the way Hrithik Roshan and Sharddha Kapoor has taken the art forward. “Well they are certainly my favourites,” opined Prabhudeva.

As of now with Dabangg 3, more or less charting the success route, Prabhu Deva can’t wait to get started for Radhe which also has Salman Khan in the lead role. “Shooting will start shortly,” Prabhu Deva signed off.

