After working hard for all week long, we all keenly wait for a Sunday as it is the day when all the offices, schools and colleges are closed. But have you ever wondered why Sunday is celebrated as a public holiday?

Today we will talk about the interesting reason behind why Sunday is declared a public holiday all across the world.

According to Indian Vedic science, each day is dedicated to the major planets, i.e. totally nine planets, out of which Sunday is dedicated for Sun. Sun is considered to be the harbinger of life. By that time, there wasn’t a weekly holiday in ancient India, though there were celebrations for the festivals which were considered holiday as people would have been engaged with the celebrations whole day. Sunday is the day dedicated for Sun god.

In most of the ancient civilizations of the world, Sun god was given the prime importance, and people would offer their prayers Sundays and this tradition was common with almost of the ancient civilization. As Sunday is a divine day, Sunday is considered as holiday.

When India was under the British rule, the mill workers in India had to work hard for all seven days of a week. They didn’t get any holiday or any kind of leave to get rest. The British officials and workers would go to church every Sunday and offer their prayers while there was no such tradition for the Indian mill workers.

At that point, Narayan Meghaji Lokhande, who was the leader of the mill workers, presented a proposal of a weekly holiday in front of the Britisher.

He said, “After working hard for six days, the workers should get a day to serve their country and society. Sunday is the day of the Hindu deity ‘Khandoba’. Hence Sunday should be declared as a holiday”. But the British officials rejected his proposal.

Lokhande didn’t accept the defeat, he continued his struggle. After a 7-year long struggle, June 10, 1890, British Government declared Sunday as a holiday. Similarly, the Bible has a different version that the Lord Almighty took rest on Sunday after creating Earth.

PNN